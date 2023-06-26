Mark your calendars! Lip syncing, raffles, dancing, snacks, cash bar, & more happening September 9th at the Joplin Elks Lodge for Building Bridges of Joplin’s upcoming fundraiser, ‘Party Through The Decades!’ Find out more information here:
by: Jace Opel
