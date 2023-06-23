It’s that time again to clear the shelters and find forever homes for the many dogs & cats available at the Joplin Humane Society! Shelby & Chase went live-on-location for KSN 16 & KODE’s Annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ adoption event!

June 23rd only, ALL dogs & cats over 4 months are free to adopt now until 7:00 PM! Stop by and find your forever friend!