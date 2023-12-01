From 2020 to 2040, the net growth of homeowners is expected to be entirely among people of color, particularly the Hispanic community, who will see 4.8 million new homeowners within the next 20 years. During that period, the number of Black homeowners is also estimated to increase by 1.2 million.

Despite the progress, there are still obstacles to homeownership, which disproportionately impact communities of color. From understanding the process, coming up with the down payment and closing costs, and navigating this economy – it can be an overwhelming process.

Cerita Battles, Head of Community & Affordable Lending at Chase, says you’re not alone on this journey and joined Shelby & Gary with tips to help.

This segment was courtesy of Chase.