Today’s menu featured the delicious Del Rio! Shelby & Gary chatted with Michelle Mills of Del Rio Bordertown Cafe & Lydia Howerton of Del Rio Grill & Cantina to talk about their mouthwatering dishes.

Stop by one of the three locations and get your belly filled!

Del Rio Bordertown Cafe: 1801 N Rangeline Road in Joplin

Del Rio Grill & Cantina: 1802 W 32nd Street in Joplin

Cafe Del Rio: 202 Centennial Drive in Pittsburg (Inside Meadowbrook Mall)

This segment was sponsored by Del Rio Bordertown Cafe