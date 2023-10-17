“We should love ourselves in the way we would show love to another.”
Lead Pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Britton Fields, shares how we can show love to ourselves in this edition of, “Notes From The Pastor.”
by: Jace Opel
