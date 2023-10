Shelby & Gary got to sit down with “The Voice” contestant, Jordan Rainer, who scored a four-chair turn with the savvy song “Fancy,” which ultimately led her to pick one of her favorite icons, Reba McEntire, as her coach.

Jordan Rainer is performing at The Mollie in Galena, KS on October 12th beginning at 6:00 PM. Stop by, say hi, and listen to this rising superstar!