Kevin Badgley talks about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, and also virtual programs that you can attend from your computer or mobile device.

Conservation Families: Virtual: Where Can I — Hunt?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023 9:00 – 10:00 am.

Location: Online – Virtual

We are starting a new Virtual monthly series, Where Can I?. This month we will be looking at where can I hunt. We will include many of the different fall seasons, locations, permits needed, and where can you purchase them.

Archery: Basic Archery:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

Join us for a fun day of archery instruction. We will talk about equipment, techniques, and how to be safe while shooting bows. We will then go outside to practice these skills. All equipment will be provided. Please register as space is limited.

Insects: Amazing Monarchs Webinar:

Registration period: August 9 – September 11.

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 10:00 – 11:00 am.

Location: Online Virtual.

Learn more about the lifecycle and migration of these beautiful butterflies before they quietly flutter away to their winter hibernaculum in Mexico.