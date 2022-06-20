Belinda Belk a Blood Drive Consultant from the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, stopped by to talk about how they are in critical need of blood.

To donate blood, check out the upcoming blood drives:

Tuesday, June 21

Lowe`s in Neosho

Located in the bloodmobile in the parking lot

1490 Clemon Dr., Neosho

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Thursday, June 24

Pineville Christian Church

602 Main St., Pineville

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Carl Junction Community Center

303 N. Main St., Carl Junction

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Monday, June 27

Allgeier, Martin and Associates

7231 E. 24th St., Joplin

10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Crossland Construction

833 SE Ave

Columbus, KS

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Tuesday, June 28

Crowder College- Neosho

Student Commons

601 Laclede Ave., Neosho

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Mitchell`s on the Boulevard

719 S. Neosho Blvd., Neosho

9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Wednesday, June 29

St. Paul`s United Methodist Church

2423 W. 26th St., Joplin

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm