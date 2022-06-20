Belinda Belk a Blood Drive Consultant from the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, stopped by to talk about how they are in critical need of blood.
To donate blood, check out the upcoming blood drives:
Tuesday, June 21
Lowe`s in Neosho
Located in the bloodmobile in the parking lot
1490 Clemon Dr., Neosho
10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Thursday, June 24
Pineville Christian Church
602 Main St., Pineville
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Carl Junction Community Center
303 N. Main St., Carl Junction
10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Monday, June 27
Allgeier, Martin and Associates
7231 E. 24th St., Joplin
10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Crossland Construction
833 SE Ave
Columbus, KS
9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Tuesday, June 28
Crowder College- Neosho
Student Commons
601 Laclede Ave., Neosho
9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Mitchell`s on the Boulevard
719 S. Neosho Blvd., Neosho
9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Wednesday, June 29
St. Paul`s United Methodist Church
2423 W. 26th St., Joplin
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm