Joplin, Mo – Freeman Health System is offering a back-to-school vaccine clinic to ensure children are protected when they return to school this fall. The Freeman COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic will offer first dose vaccines from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 13. Second doses will be given from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Wednesday, August 11.

To meet the needs of the community, the clinic days fall before the start date of all the schools in Joplin and the surrounding area. Children 12 years old and older are currently approved to receive both the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines.