JOPLIN, MO - The "Joplin High School Performing Arts Center" is putting on a musical this weekend that they hope brings back a pre-pandemic experience.

This Friday at 7:00p.m., and Saturday at 2:00p.m. and 7:00p.m., students from Joplin, Webb City, and Carl Junction will be performing "Shrek the Musical" at the Joplin High School Theater.