CARTHAGE, Mo. — "Bright Futures Carthage" has more than doubled in size over the past year -- but hasn't had to move.

Administration members with the Carthage School District Special Education Department used to be housed out of the second story of the Bright Futures building at 800 Grant Street. They've since moved into the district's administration building a few blocks away. That leaves the entire 2nd story of the building for Bright Futures to use.