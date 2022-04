Jennifer Shotwell, CEO of Area Agency on Aging, discussing the “2nd Annual Slices for Seniors” event at Woody`s Wood-Fire Pizza this upcoming Tuesday, May 3rd. It will be held from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM. Not only will there be pizza, but pies and cookies too! Plus, 10% of pizza sales & 100% of pie and cookie sales and 100% of delivery tips, all go towards local Meals on Wheels.