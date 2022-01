MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin during the arrest that led toGeorge Floyd's killingare on trial on charges they violated the Black man’s civil rights. In opening statements Monday, a prosecutor accusedJ. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao of standing by as Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.”

One defense attorney countered that Chauvin, the senior officer, called the shots that day.