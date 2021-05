JOPLIN, Mo. -- The City will open the tree limb and brush drop-off site this Saturday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is open the third Saturday of the month from February through October, unless there is a weather event that warrants another date being set.

The drop-off site is located at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue, six tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.