SPRINGFIELD, MO. – LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home (LifeHouse), a program of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Inc. (CCSOMO), is partnering with Healthy Blue to provide additional resources to Missouri’s homeless pregnant women.

Healthy Blue, a leading managed care provider of health benefits for Missouri’s MO HealthNet (Medicaid) program, serves more than 300,000 Medicaid members with innovative solutions and services for affordable and reliable healthcare. LifeHouse is a 24/7 transitional residential housing program serving homeless pregnant women over the age of 18, and their infants and children under the age of five since 2013.