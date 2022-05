Did you know that Missouri has the highest veteran suicide rate in the country? Del Camp and Roger Koch of the Ozark Center talk about the upcoming event that sheds light on this problem and makes sure that our veterans recieve the resources they need.

“No Soldier Left Behind: Suicide Prevention Within Our Ranks” is happening Thursday, May 19th at 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM. The event will be held at Ozark Center Hope Spring.