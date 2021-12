PARSONS, Kans. — It is cliché -- but a southeast Kansas woman certainly is grateful that a Labette county deputy was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday night.

Gabe Vitt was on another call Parsons around 9:30 -- when he overheard dispatch tell EMS that it had a caller saying a woman had been hit by a train. The call was disconnected before dispatch could obtain a location.