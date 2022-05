Aquila Winchell, Event Coordinator, gives us a rundown of everything you can expect at Katy Days!

Shelby and Gary join Independent Country Artist, Travis Marvin for a special performance and a sneak peak of what you can expect entertainment wise, at Katy Days!

In this edition of Foodie Friday, Shelby and Gary went LIVE at Katy Days in Parsons to see all the yummy treats they have.

Gary and Shelby join Parsons’ Historian, David Mattox, to talk about the history and importance of Katy Days.