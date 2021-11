PINEVILLE, Mo. -- A Neosho man plead guilty in McDonald County Circuit Court to a count of Rape in the First Degree and was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Martin Murillo, Jr., 36, was sentenced by Judge Gregory Stremel of the 40th Judicial Circuit on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, on one count of Rape in the 1st Degree as an aggravated sexual offender.