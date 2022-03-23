The Joplin Humane Society is excited to inform you that they have reached out to the “Easter Bunny” and he says we are good to start taking orders NOW!!

Eggs will be available for delivery on Friday, April 15 or Saturday, April 16, 2022. The Eggs will be placed in either your front or back yard between 8pm- 10 pm for egg hunting excitement the next morning.

Delivery is available within a 10-mile radius of JHS! What a great way to surprise your children, a niece or nephew, grandchildren, or a friend/neighbor.

25 Eggs: $20

50 Eggs: $35

75 Eggs: $50

100 Eggs: $65

A Golden Egg: $5: Golden Eggs can be added to any egg order of 25 or more eggs. 5 LUCKY EGGS WILL HAVE A GOLDEN TICKET FOR A LARGE CHOCOLATE BUNNY.