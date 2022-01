LAMAR, Mo. — William "Bill" Percy of Lamar passed away at the age of 91 on January 12, 2022. Bill was known to many as the "Popcorn King" and the guy who set off the fireworks when the Lamar Tigers made a touchdown.

Bill, the husband of Jo Percy, and father of Sherry Banwart and Debbie Harris, became known as the "Popcorn King" about 20 years ago when he learned that Jasper Products would let him come once a week and pick up their over-runs of microwave popcorn. Every week, Bill made the trip from Lamar to Jasper to pick up his truckload of popcorn. What did he do with all of the popcorn? He gave it away. He gave it to anyone who wanted some! Everywhere he went, to a football game, a grocery store parking lot, to the park, he had popcorn in the back of the truck and wouldn't let you walk away without a sack full of microwave popcorn. Some popcorn was donated to charities in the four states, but if you knew Bill, you knew that he gave out the popcorn as a gesture of friendship.