LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A 50-year-old Lawrence massage therapist, who was contracted with the women's soccer team at the University of Kansas, has been sentenced to life in prison for inappropriately touching his massage clients and a girl younger than 14.

The Douglas County District's Office said Shawn O'Brien was sentenced Friday, Sept. 24, to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years for each of three felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 12 months in Douglas County Jail for each of five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.