JOPLIN, Mo. – On Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m., children 12-years-old and under can find a safe space to ride bikes, skate, scooter and more at Joplin Skatepark, located in Ewert Park.

"It's very similar to what we've been doing on Tuesdays for the last three years," said event organizer and owner of TLC Cycles Paris Skaggs. "Our main focus with this ride here is to promote the youth of the skatepark – the next generation, pushing skatepark etiquette, teaching everyone to take turns and really just getting kids out here."