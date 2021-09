JOPLIN, Mo. – On June 10, 2015, Joplin man Stephen R. Thompson shot two victims with a twelve gauge shotgun – Carissa Gerard, 38, and estranged wife Kristina Thompson, 44. Gerard was found deceased upon the arrival of officers and Thompson was transported to Freeman Hospital, critically injured. Thompson, who was shot trying to flee, survived the multiple gunshot wounds.

The affidavit states that prior to the murder and assault, Thompson drove more than 96 miles to obtain the shotgun, then traveled to Grove, Oklahoma to buy ammunition before heading to Kristina Thompson's home located at 4215 W. 26th Place in Joplin – where the incident took place.