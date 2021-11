LAMAR, Mo. -- The newly opened event center, The Stompin’ Grounds, and Great Plains Sponsorships have joined forces to enter into a partnership agreement with Freeman Health System. This partnership grants Freeman Health System exclusive naming rights to the outdoor event venue which has now been renamed as The Freeman Outdoor Event Center.

“This is an exciting partnership, and it’s one that really highlights the intersection between wellness and community involvement,” shares Ryan Patrick, VP of Great Plains Sponsorships. “It’s also a great opportunity to not only elevate the facility, but to elevate the economic development of the county as a whole.”