SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Noel man has been arrested in the Republic of Guatemala and returned to the United States to face a federal indictment for kidnapping the 4-year-old daughter of a woman whose body was discovered in a suitcase last year.

Mahamud Tooxoow Mahamed, 39, a Somali national, was charged in an indictment on August 20th, 2019. It alleges Mahamed kidnapped a minor victim (identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1) and transported her from Missouri to Iowa.