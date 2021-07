BRANSON, Mo.-- Stone County's Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby and Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced charges against three people related to the sinking of a Duck Boat on Table Rock Lake in 2018.

In a news release dated July 16, 2021, Selby and Schmitt announced charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzel, and Curtis Lanham. 17 people died on July 19, 2018 when Stretch Duck #7 sank during severe weather and rough winds.