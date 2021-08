JOPLIN, Mo. – The area's most elegant, million-dollar Connor Hotel was not only a hotel, but Joplin's main gathering spot for decades. Located downtown, it facilitated major growth for the city and surrounding areas.

"It was the most fabulous building in Joplin and you can even make the argument, the most fabulous, grandest building in all of Southwest Missouri," said author of Joplin’s Connor Hotel Chad Stebbins.