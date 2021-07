SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Shortly after paddling 340 miles on the Missouri River from Kansas City to just outside of St. Louis, Thomas McClelland was already planning for his next adventure.

The eight-year Navy Veteran and 56-year-old Sioux Falls resident finished his journey in the MR340, an endurance race across the state of Missouri where participants are allowed 85 hours to finish.