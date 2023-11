Shelby & Gary went live-on-location to visit Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply in Carthage for their Ladies Night event that goes to benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation Of The Ozarks.

The event is from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 28th ONLY. There will be special prices, refreshments, and a silent auction. Stop by one of their three locations to support a great cause!

These segments were sponsored by Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply