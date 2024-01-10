From checking tire tread to making sure you’re windshield wipers are set for snow, Shane Pennel of 360 Auto Service shares some key steps on how to navigate the cold season with a well-prepared car!
This segment was sponsored by 360 Auto Service
by: Jace Opel
Posted:
Updated:
From checking tire tread to making sure you’re windshield wipers are set for snow, Shane Pennel of 360 Auto Service shares some key steps on how to navigate the cold season with a well-prepared car!
This segment was sponsored by 360 Auto Service