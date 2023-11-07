There are a lot of fun things coming up at the Joplin Public Library and Jeana Gockley, Library Director, stopped by to share a glimpse into their new permanent StoryWalk, the Native American Heritage Month Exhibit, and the Lucky Day collection.
by: Jace Opel
