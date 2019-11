TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (KS-01) was joined by U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, on Monday at the Topeka VA Medical Hospital. Moran and Wilkie toured the hospital and met with patients and staff to discuss health care for veterans.

After years of criticism, the VA is working to improve services to veterans. In June, President Trump signed the Mission Act, an expansion and replacement of the prior Veterans Choice Act. The Mission Act expands access to care for veterans, both at the VA as well as in the community. The act also expands benefits for family caregivers of veterans.