It’s okay to not be okay. Mental health matters. Today, advocates, Jo Kleinsorge & Kristina Dunlap, stopped by to remind people that they are never alone in their journey, no matter their feelings.
Hop on the advocacy bandwagon to help spark a change and become a beacon of hope that ignites healing, strength, and positive change in individuals!
Mental Health Monday: Bingo
- Monday, September 18th, 2023
- 1200 Briarbrook Drive in Carl Junction – Bailey’s Family Dining
- Begins at 7:00 PM
- $1 per bingo sheet
Joplin Out of the Darkness Walk
- Saturday, October 14th, 2023
- Landreth Park in Joplin
- Check-in time: 1:00 PM
- Walk start time: 2:00 PM
- Get registered here
- For more information, contact Jacque Christmas at 417.850.6892
If you or someone you know are struggling, help is available. Call or text the 24-hour Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 988.