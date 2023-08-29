It’s okay to not be okay. Mental health matters. Today, advocates, Jo Kleinsorge & Kristina Dunlap, stopped by to remind people that they are never alone in their journey, no matter their feelings.

Hop on the advocacy bandwagon to help spark a change and become a beacon of hope that ignites healing, strength, and positive change in individuals!

Mental Health Monday: Bingo

  • Monday, September 18th, 2023
  • 1200 Briarbrook Drive in Carl Junction – Bailey’s Family Dining
  • Begins at 7:00 PM
  • $1 per bingo sheet

Joplin Out of the Darkness Walk

  • Saturday, October 14th, 2023
  • Landreth Park in Joplin
  • Check-in time: 1:00 PM
  • Walk start time: 2:00 PM
  • Get registered here
  • For more information, contact Jacque Christmas at 417.850.6892

If you or someone you know are struggling, help is available. Call or text the 24-hour Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 988.