It’s okay to not be okay. Mental health matters. Today, advocates, Jo Kleinsorge & Kristina Dunlap, stopped by to remind people that they are never alone in their journey, no matter their feelings.

Hop on the advocacy bandwagon to help spark a change and become a beacon of hope that ignites healing, strength, and positive change in individuals!

Mental Health Monday: Bingo

Monday, September 18th, 2023

1200 Briarbrook Drive in Carl Junction – Bailey’s Family Dining

Begins at 7:00 PM

$1 per bingo sheet

Joplin Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Landreth Park in Joplin

Check-in time: 1:00 PM

Walk start time: 2:00 PM

Get registered here

For more information, contact Jacque Christmas at 417.850.6892

If you or someone you know are struggling, help is available. Call or text the 24-hour Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 988.