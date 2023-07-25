The Joplin Humane Society is getting crowded with animals and now is the perfect time to find a furry friend! Tianna Fisher stopped by to share about their Empty the Shelters event, as well as their upcoming vaccine clinic. All the info here:
by: Jace Opel
Posted:
Updated:
The Joplin Humane Society is getting crowded with animals and now is the perfect time to find a furry friend! Tianna Fisher stopped by to share about their Empty the Shelters event, as well as their upcoming vaccine clinic. All the info here: