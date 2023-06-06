If you are looking for a fun, creative, and easy activity to do with kiddos consider crafting bird feeders using everyday, household items! Shelby & Gary make a DIY bird feeder with only 5 materials; click here for instructions & to watch:
Materials Needed:
- Strong Super Glue
- Coffee Mug/ Teacup
- Saucer/Plate
- Twine/Rope
- Bird Seed
Instructions:
- Gather all the materials needed, and then apply the super glue to the side of the mug and attach it to the saucer. Wait for the required time to dry, then use the mug’s handle to attach the string to hang. Once it’s dried and the twine has been secured, you are ready to hang it outside and watch the birds enjoy your fun creation!