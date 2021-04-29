Check out the newest contests and pages on Fourstateshomepage.com

Digital Media Manager, Felicia Foster-Vaught, joins us today to tell us all about the newest contests and pages on Fourstateshomepage.com.

The NFL Draft – The latest news as the NFL Draft starts. https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/sports/nfl/nfl-draft/

Mother Daughter Look A Like Contest. You could win a gift card to Miss Daisy’s and Hertzberg Furniture Company just for looking like your mom. The winners will be selected on May 10th. https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/mother-daughter-look-alike-contest/#/rounds/1/gallery

Class of 2021 – Submit a photo of your graduate as we celebrate our Class of 2021. https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/class-of-2021-graduate-photo-submission/

New Newsletter highlights Daily Dose of Good News and Local News. Sign up here https://nxslink.fourstateshomepage.com/join/6sd/signup

New App has launched for Fourstateshomepage, go to your play store today to get the latest news, weather and sports. https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/fourstateshomepage-app/