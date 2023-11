On July 13th of this year, a tragedy took place. Cavanaugh Studyvin opened up about what happened on that day, how it has forever changed her life and so many others, and how she was able to seek help.

*These segments discuss deeply sensitive topics such as suicide & loss. For those struggling with these issues, resources are available. Reach out for 24/7 support by calling or texting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline*