If you want to impress your guests this holiday season, unlock the art of mixology and elevate your holiday gatherings with signature cocktails and delicious snack pairings!

Angela Meyer shares how you can learn how to become a master of mixology at the upcoming Making Spirits Bright event! For more information on registration, click here.

Apple Cider Spritz

Ingredients:

½ cup apple cider

2 oz vodka

Dash cinnamon

Dash nutmeg

1 tsp maple syrup

½ cup champagne

Directions:

Combine the vodka and cider with the cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup in a shaker. Add ice. Shake well and strain into a glass. To add a personal touch, rim the glass with a cinnamon and sugar mixture and use an apple slice to garnish.

Holiday Chex Mix

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups peanuts, unroasted & unsalted

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup I like Grade B

1 teaspoon oil (canola, extra light olive, or melted and cooled coconut oil)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg white

3 cups cinnamon rice cereal squares Cinnamon Chex

1 1/2 cups mini pretzel twists

1 cup candy corn

Directions: