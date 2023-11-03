If you want to impress your guests this holiday season, unlock the art of mixology and elevate your holiday gatherings with signature cocktails and delicious snack pairings!
Angela Meyer shares how you can learn how to become a master of mixology at the upcoming Making Spirits Bright event! For more information on registration, click here.
Apple Cider Spritz
Ingredients:
- ½ cup apple cider
- 2 oz vodka
- Dash cinnamon
- Dash nutmeg
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- ½ cup champagne
Directions:
- Combine the vodka and cider with the cinnamon, nutmeg, and maple syrup in a shaker. Add ice.
- Shake well and strain into a glass. To add a personal touch, rim the glass with a cinnamon and sugar mixture and use an apple slice to garnish.
Holiday Chex Mix
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups peanuts, unroasted & unsalted
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup I like Grade B
- 1 teaspoon oil (canola, extra light olive, or melted and cooled coconut oil)
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 large egg white
- 3 cups cinnamon rice cereal squares Cinnamon Chex
- 1 1/2 cups mini pretzel twists
- 1 cup candy corn
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 250°F. Mix the peanuts, oil, maple syrup, and salt in a small bowl and swirl to coat the peanuts well. Arrange the peanuts evenly on a parchment paper-lined baking pan. 10 to 12 minutes of roasting, stirring once.
- Remove from oven and let cool slightly, until comfortable to touch. Break apart while peanuts are still warm.
- Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray, line it with parchment paper, then coat it with cooking spray once more. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg white until foamy, then stir in the cereal and pretzels to evenly coat. Spread the cereal and pretzels in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 1 hour, stopping to stir twice once every 20 minutes. Remove from the oven when dry to the touch, then let cool completely (the mixture will continue to crisp as it cools). Stir together with the roasted peanuts and candy corn, then serve.