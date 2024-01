It’s a crisis not just in bigger cities, but even right here in the four-state area. Homelessness. Shelby & Gary got a chance to chat with two representatives of the National Alliance to End Homelessness about the latest on the rise of the crisis and what we can do to advocate for the homeless in our area.

This interview was courtesy of the National Alliance to End Homelessness.