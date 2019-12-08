LIVE SCORE: Carthage vs. Jackson

Live Scoreboard

CLASS 5 SHOW-ME BOWL 11:40 2Q Carthage Tigers 7 Jackson Indians 0

After a tough victory in O’Fallon against Ft. Zumwalt last week, Carthage advances on to the Class 5 Show-Me Bowl. The Tigers, lead by Coach Jon Guidie, are 11-2 this season with hopes to clench their first state title in school history.

“That’s what we’ve been preaching for several years now,” Guidie explained in an interview earlier this week. “And finally, we got to push through and here we are for a chance to finish the deal, and just so happy for our kids.”

The Class 5 Show-Me Bowl kicks off at 7 pm at Faurot Field.

