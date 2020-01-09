Live PD K9, Lor, is being treated for pneumonia and possible tumor

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County K9, Lor, has been taken to the University of Missouri Veterinary School of Medicine.

The Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office says the Live PD K9 has pneumonia and a possible tumor that may have ruptured the dog’s small intestine.

Lor has had surgery and was given, according to the post, a 50% chance at surviving and will remain in veterinary care for one week.

The sheriff’s office shared a link to an organization called Project K9 Hero. This non-profit has agreed to pay all of Lor’s medical bills.

To donate to Project K9 Hero, click here.