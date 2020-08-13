Live PD Host Working Hard to Bring Show Back With “behind the scenes changes”

TWITTER– In a series of tweets Dan Abrams, one of the hosts of “LivePD” says he’s continuing to advocate strongly for the show.

1/1 So many of you have been asking about the future of #LivePD and I don't want you to think I'm ignoring you. The bottom line is that I continue to advocate strongly for its return (with some behind the scenes protocol changes). While. . . — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) August 11, 2020

He is making it very clear he has no answers for when or if the show could make a return. A&E has also not said they’re working on anything with the host.

2/2 as of today I don't yet have the answers to most of your questions about how or when the show could come back, please know that there are active and ongoing discussions and as soon as I know more I promise to share it. I/we care deeply about the #LivePDNation and . . . — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) August 11, 2020

“LivePD” was canceled a few months ago amid protests for racial justice after the death of George Floyd. The show was scheduled to shoot in Newton County, no word on what happened to the contract after the announcement.