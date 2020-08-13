Live PD Host Working Hard to Bring Show Back With “behind the scenes changes”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TWITTER– In a series of tweets Dan Abrams, one of the hosts of “LivePD” says he’s continuing to advocate strongly for the show.

He is making it very clear he has no answers for when or if the show could make a return. A&E has also not said they’re working on anything with the host.

“LivePD” was canceled a few months ago amid protests for racial justice after the death of George Floyd. The show was scheduled to shoot in Newton County, no word on what happened to the contract after the announcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories