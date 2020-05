PARSONS, Ks. -- On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Parsons Police were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Crawford for reported bullet holes in a house. Upon investigation, officers found what they believe to be several .22 caliber bullet holes in the house and one in a vehicle.

Officers recovered 3 shell casing from the surrounding area. The victims thought they were not home at the suspected time of the shooting, but the neighborhood canvass revealed that they were.