LIVE: Missouri Governor Update on COVID-19

CRAWFORD CO., Ks.--As of 3/25/2020 Crawford County Health Officials have confirmed another positive case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the County bringing the total case count to 3. The individual is fully cooperating with local health officials and is currently isolated at home as their condition is not severe enough to warrant hospitalization. Health Department staff are conducting a case investigation to quarantine all contacts of the individual.

The Crawford County Health Department is aware that daily case updates from KDHE may not always align with County updates. The KDHE report should align with the 3 Crawford County cases by tomorrow. Please keep in mind that this is a very fluid situation and test results are being reported throughout the day. It is important to be aware that the KDHE website updates new cases within the State only once a day. This can create a situation where local county numbers are different than the KDHE website for a short period of time.