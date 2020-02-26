LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.

Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.

