Little Shop of Horrors date set for NEO

MIAMI, Okla. — NEO Theatre Experience has set new dates for their production of the comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The show will now run on March 25-28 at the NEO A&M College of Fine Arts Center after the winter weather and Covid precautions delayed their prop and theater supply delivery.

Shows for March 25-27 will be at 7:30 P.M. and March 28 at 2:30 P.M.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for teens and children, and free for NEO students and employees.

Masks and social distancing required on campus.