Little Shop of Horrors date set for NEO

News

by: Christina Valdez

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Okla. — NEO Theatre Experience has set new dates for their production of the comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The show will now run on March 25-28 at the NEO A&M College of Fine Arts Center after the winter weather and Covid precautions delayed their prop and theater supply delivery.

Shows for March 25-27 will be at 7:30 P.M. and March 28 at 2:30 P.M.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for teens and children, and free for NEO students and employees.

Masks and social distancing required on campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories