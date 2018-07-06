GIRARD - Pittsburg State University is planning a two day symposium to honor a publishing company from Girard.

Emanuel Haldeman-Julius started publishing what would eventually become known as "Little Blue Books" in 1919. Eventually, his books gained worldwide popularity, with Arctic explorers and kings taking them on their journeys. At the time, most literature was available only to those with financial means, and Haldeman-Julius wanted to change that.

"His goal was to bring education and good literature to the working class. For a nickel, just about anybody could afford these," says Steve Cox, with Pittsburg State University special collections and university archives.

A two day symposium to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the Little Blue Books is set for next year on the campus of Pittsburg State. You can find more about the symposium through here.