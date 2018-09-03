Little Balkans Days Warp Up Video

PITTSBURG, KS - An annual Pittsburg Labor Day weekend event comes to a close.

Today was the final day of Pittsburg's 34th Little Balkans Day Festival.

One of the final events of the day was the SEK Artfest Auction where individuals and organizations could bid on custom painted fiberglass benches.This year had the most vendors they've ever seen, more social media interaction, more live music, and enhancing some of the events going on around town. One coordinator says she's surprised how quickly this year went.

"You take this big sigh and go oh that's it? It's done? But i'm already in mode for next year. You kind of beat and you start panning the next year." says Little Balkans Association President Angela Meyer

Meyer says that they are always looking for new ideas and volunteers for next year. If you are interested in being a part of the celebration visit their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/littlebalkansdays/