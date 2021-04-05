Little Balkans Days looking for more vendors

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Little Balkans Days will make a return to Pittsburg during Labor Day Weekend. And organizers are hoping to make up for lost time.

They’re on the lookout for more vendors. The fun will run from September 3rd through the 5th at Lincoln Park – and will feature arts, crafts, food and live entertainment. Officials are seeking more vendors for Saturday’s one-day arts and crafts fair.

They’re even slicing the normal vendor price in half, to better financially assist those who have been affected during the pandemic.

Angela Meyer, Little Balkans Days President, said, “There are people out there who build those businesses that their whole income source is those weekly arts and crafts fairs, fall festivals, all kinds of events that didn’t happen.”